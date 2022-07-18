Javed Ali shares an interesting anecdote about his song 'Kun Faya kun'

Singer and ‘Superstar Singer 2’ judge Javed Ali in an upcoming episode will be seen sharing an interesting anecdote for the song 'Kun Faya kun' picturized on Ranbir Kapoor.

On Sunday, the show will be having the 'Evergreen songs special' episode. Renowned music maestro, Anandji of the legendary composer duo Kalyanji-Anandji will be joining as the special guest celebrating ‘Zindaggi Ke Superstar’.

In the upcoming episode, this little wonder will leave everybody awestruck with his soulful voice on the song 'Kun Faya Kun from 'Rockstar', which is directed by Imtiaz Ali and released in 2011.

Mesmerized by the singing of contestant Mani, an 11-year-old from Punjab of team Salman Ali, all the judges and Anandji will be seen giving him a standing ovation for giving an outstanding performance on such a difficult song.

On the song, Javed shared, "Mani's performance was excellent despite the difficulty of the song. This performance reminds me of the making of the song. When Rahman Sir called me for the song, I immediately took the last flight and arrived around 8 pm to work on this song (sic).”

"Honestly, the lyrics or the music was not even ready, Rahman sir just had a basic structure for it. Irshaad Sahab was writing this song, Rahman sir was composing, and on the other side, I was singing this song. It was a continuous process where Rahman sir was making changes to it (sic)."

Javed revealed that the song was done on the spot.

"It took around 11 hours to record the complete song. I vividly remember I was asked to do wuzu before singing the song which made the experience very wholesome. So, all three of us were at the studio and started recording the song till the next morning (sic)."

Javed added on saying: “Rahman sir was improvising on it through the process and that's how the song was created. And, I am sure if Rahman sir watches this performance he will be impressed because you sang so well. Truly beautiful (sic).”

Superstar Singer a singing-based reality show that is broadcasted Sony TV, telecasted on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. It’s aimed at kids between the age of 7 to 15 showcasing their singing skills in the show. The host for Superstar Singer 2 is Aditya Narayan. Javed Ali, Himesh Reshammiya, and Alka Yagnik are the judges.

