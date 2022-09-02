What's on our watchlist this weekend? Wedding Season, Cuttputlli and more

New season: Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer

The second season of the true crime docuseries follows the muder case of a young journalist in Allahabad. The case is considered closed when an unlikely suspect — a small-time local politician's husband — is discovered in the process. However, when a diary that suggests 13 more victims and possible cannibalism is discovered, the case is reopened. September 7. On Netflix

Premiere: Cuttputlli

This crime thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh is a remake of the Tamil movie Ratsasan. Directed by Ranjit Tewari, the film narrates the story of Manjit Singh, a police officer on a mission to track down a child abduction racket in Kasauli. The officer investigates a psychotic serial killer targeting school girls in the city. September 2. On Disney+ Hotstar

New show: Wedding Season

Rosa Salazar from Undone, dons the role of Katie, a bride who is swathed in the cadavers of her would-have-been groom and his family members on the day of her wedding. The chaotic show leads us to a number of suspected murderers, ranging between Katie’s lover Stefan, her ex-husband and the bride herself. September 8. On Hulu

Live: Manchester United vs Arsenal

After a horrible start to the season, Manchester United bounced back with back-to-back wins against Liverpool and Southampton. Arsenal on the other hand, are the only team to have a 100% record this season. The two giants of English football go head-to-head this weekend, which is sure to be a showdown. September 4, 9 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar

Premiere: Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth is back as The God of Thunder in this sequel of Thor: Ragnarok. Following the events of Ragnarok, Thor sets on a journey of self-discovery. As he embarks on this expedition, Thor comes across Gorr the God Butcher who sets out to eliminate all the gods. But he is not alone in this fight; he has King Valkyrie, Korg, and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster by his side. September 8. On Disney+ Hotstar

Premiere: Devil in Ohio

Authored by Daria Polatin, Devil in Ohio is adapted from the novel of the same name. This Netflix series is a suspense thriller that follows the events that ensue in the life of well-intentioned psychiatrist Dr Suzanne Mathis (played by Emily Deschanel), as she takes in a young cult escapee, endangering her family’s as well as her life. September 2. On Netflix

New show: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Set in an era that is thousands of years before the incidents of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the series takes place in an age where kingdoms rose to power and were also reduced to ruins. The series also features a powerful villain who threatens to take over the world with darkness. The series is set to have a cast that features new as well as similar faces. September 2. On Amazon Prime Video