The trailer of Juhi Chawala starrer Hush Hush drops, Amazon Prime series promises an edgy plot with mind-boggling twists  

While women-oriented trivia is earning applause from the audience, it’s a rarity to see an all-women ensemble cast in an edgy crime-drama-thriller. Packaging all the mystery elements in a gripping plot, Amazon Prime Video has dropped the trailer of its upcoming seven-episode web series Hush Hush withleading ladies like Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tann in pivotal roles.

The show throws light on a group of friends who face grave danger as the odds stack up against them. It follows the life of four friends - a powerful lobbyist Ishi Sangamitra (Juhi Chawla), an ex-investigative journalist Saiba Tyagi (Soha Ali Khan), a self-made fashion designer Zaira Shaikh (Shahana Goswami) and Dolly Dalal (Kritika Kamra) who feels trapped both personally and professionally). The women find themselves hurtling down a rabbit hole of deceit and secrets which lead to their privileged lives becoming dark with certain revelations from the past. Their lives turns upside down when an intelligent cop Geeta (Karishma Tanna) sets out to unravel a mystery related to Ishai's childhood friend Meera (Ayesha Jhulka).

Watch the trailer here:

Juhi Chawla who debuts in the OTT space with Hush Hush says, “I look forward to embarking upon a new journey in the rapidly growing digital space with Amazon Prime Video. The plot of Hush Hush grabbed my attention, and I knew in an instant that this is a special project that I’d love to work on. I’m delighted to work alongside phenomenal actors such as Soha, Shahana, Kritika, Karishma and Ayesha and I am certain that audiences will resonate with the show and continue to bestow their love upon the show and me as I begin this new chapter.”

Telling us about the series, Soha Ali Khan said, “Hush Hush deals with a stark set of aspects that women encounter in today’s day and age. I had a wonderful time shooting with Juhi, Shahana, Kritika, Karishma, and Ayesha. Having a female-dominant environment brought in a sense of excitement and fun that will translate on screen for viewers to see. I’m certain that audiences will be engrossed throughout the series and will relate to it.”

Shahana Goswami shares about the equation with co-actors, “Hush Hush is a special series with a gripping narrative that will interest audiences across the world. Working with this diverse team of actors such as Juhi, Soha, Kritika, Karishma and Ayesha was so much more fun than I could imagine and something I will always cherish. Each character in the series is a different kind of woman and this will be very relatable to all."

Actor Kritika Kamra added, “I am delighted to reunite with Amazon Prime Video for another extraordinary series with a riveting plot that will engage audiences of all interests. Having an ensemble cast and crew of women to work alongside makes this project even more special. I can’t wait for audiences to witness what we have created and I’m sure that they’ll enjoy the twists and turns as they unfold.”

Actor Karishma Tanna further adds about the experience, “Hush Hush is my second series with Amazon Prime Video this year and I’m super excited to be part of this brilliant storyline. Working with Tanuja, Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment and especially with my amazing co-actors was a great experience, it was a lot of fun and learning as well. I’m sure audiences will enjoy this exhilarating tale that unfolds shadowed truths of the surroundings we live in.”

Actor Ayesha Jhulka tells us about her debut with the series, “Hush Hush is my debut in the digital space, and it truly is the perfect project to embark upon for this new journey. Having an ensemble female cast and crew has made this experience top notch and I am certain that audiences will love the series and relate to the varied aspects that each character possesses while dealing with relatable circumstances.”

The series is directed by critically acclaimed director Tanuja Chandra of Qarib Qarib Single fame. She shares on helming the project, “The female genre has been my abiding passion but a female-first cast and crew is something of a dream come true for me. I’m grateful that Abundantia Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video have provided us with a platform on which to tell engaging narratives with a distinctly female gaze. I’ve loved working on Hush Hush with a formidable cast and a team deeply committed to creating something unusual but also a show that speaks to the times we live in. And having women as producers and heads of the department just made it that much more special.”

The series will stream from September 22 on Amazon Prime Video.

