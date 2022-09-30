From Manchester Derby to Hocus Pocus 2, here are 7 binge-worthy watches for this weekend

New show: Entergalactic

This animated series with a musical component takes you along on the journey of two youngsters who are struggling to find love in New York City. Jabari (voiced by Scott Mescudi), an ambitious artist, moves into his dream Manhattan apartment and bumps into his neighbour, Meadow (voiced by Jessica Williams), a photographer, and sparks fly. Will he find a way to balance success and love? September 30. On Netflix

Premiere: Hocus Pocus 2

The sequel of the 1993 supernatural comedy film Hocus Pocus brings back the Sanderson Sisters (Bette Middler, Sarah Parker, Kathy Najimy) to modern-day Salem. Three girls accidently light the black flame candle and resurrect the 17th-century witches who now seek revenge. The witches plan to steal the souls of these teenagers, so the girls must find a way to stop the sisters before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve. September 30. On Disney+ Hotstar

Premiere: Plan A Plan B

Starring Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia, this romcom narrates the tale of a matchmaker who believes marriage is for everyone except herself. When she moves into an office next to a cynical but successful divorce attorney, she finds that she might be wrong. September 30. On Netflix

Premiere: Maja Ma

Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, Maja Ma is a light-hearted yet thought-provoking film. Set in the city of Baroda, the plot follows the story of Pallavi (Madhuri Dixit) a loving mother, who teaches garba to the local housewives. When a controversial video of Pallavi surfaces online, it disrupts her son’s marriage plans. Battling the misconceptions of her family, she struggles to correct her image. October 6. On Amazon Prime Video

Premiere: The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Based on true events, the movie revolves around Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron) who plans to travel to Vietnam to meet his friends who are soldiers. He decides to bring them their favourite can of American beer. But the journey to meet his friends makes him face the realities of war, while also thrusting upon him the responsibilities of adulthood. September 30. On Apple TV+

New season: Departure

The new season is set to show Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi) and her team desperately trying to find the plane that mysteriously disappeared over the Atlantic ocean. The investigators look through all possible incidents that could have happened leading to the disaster, including faulty computer systems and terrorist hijacking. September 30. On Lionsgate Play

Live: Manchester City vs Manchester United

The two giant clubs from Manchester go head-to-head for the first time this season. With just five points separating the two clubs, Manchester City will be hoping that their star man Erling Haaland continues his fine form, while The Red Devils will be hoping to carry on their winning streak in the Premier League. City occupy the second position while United sit at fifth spot. Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag, is set to have his first taste of a Manchester Derby. October 2, 6.30 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar