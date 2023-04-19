Sikandar Kher puts on 15 kgs to play an alcoholic cop in Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

Acting is all about moulding oneself into different characters. As an actor, it is important to dive deep into any character that is to be played, and Sikandar Kher sets an example for it. In the web series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, the actor is almost unrecognisable as an alchoholic cop, for which he has put on 15 kgs.



Sharing his experience, the actor says, “In the series, I play the role of a cop in Kolkata, so I am wearing a white uniform, not the khaki ones." But Pratim D. Gupta wanted the cop to look heavy, weight-wise, because he is an alcoholic and has a certain mood. The easiest way was to put on makeup and prosthetics, but I didn’t want to go for it. "Because I could probably act the part, but I wouldn’t feel it, so I went ahead and put on 15 kgs for it."

Sikandar further adds, "Thankfully, I had planned it in such a way that I was able to lose all those extra kilos before the shoot of Aarya started.”



Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, narrates the story of a rebellious vampire with a broken tooth who falls in love with a shy dentist on the streets of Kolkata. Along with Sikandar Kher, this Netflix web series features Tanya Maniktala and Shantanu Maheswari as leads, and Revathi, Tillotama Shome, and Adil Hussain in other prominent roles.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites releases tomorrow on Netflix