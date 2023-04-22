Actor Shine Pandey to debut on the web show UP65 

Actor Shine Pandey is set to play the main protagonist in his debut web series UP65 based on a Hindi novel goes by the same name, written by Nikhil Sachan. Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Freshlime Films and directed by Gaganjeet Singh, the show is based on IIT BHU (Varanasi) set to release on Voot and Jio Cinema soon.

Spilling beans about the show he says, "I play Nishant who starts to grow, explore and live his life in beautiful Banaras. This is a sitcom, lighthearted show where you will feel Banaras and Nishant’s emotion along with everyone else’s and yet laugh through it."

Describing his character Shine says, "Nishant Kumar from Kanpur is the most innocent boy you will ever see. He has just cleared IIT and got an admission in IIT BHU Banaras. He is very studious and he forgot to actually live life around. But, in IIT Banaras he relives and blooms with all kinds of emotions and things like friendship, love, responsibilities and many more. You will just see Nishant grows in the show."

Sharing about how he prepped for the role he says,"I had auditioned for it and then I had forgotten. But, then I get a call after 3 months saying if I’d be interested to play ‘Nishant’. I was up for it and then we took off. Considering people would watch me for the first time onscreen, what was more important to me was that I had give life to this character and most importantly get Nishant alive in all forms. We’ve had workshops and I had to work on my lingo as well as the mindset and the entire personality just to imbibe and match the frequency of Nishant. Since, my individual personality is very different from Nishant."

Talking about the challenges of facing camera as a debutante he shares, "I wouldn’t call it a challenge but it was more like fun! I think that’s my perspective. I still remember the first day and the first shot where I had totally imbibed Nishant and I could just feel all the emotions that Nishant was going through throughout. It was really mixed. Since, everyone on the team were really helpful and kind, things were just smooth."

Speaking about his working experience he says, "Since, this is a light hearted show so the atmosphere of set was just breezy throughout. Everyone who has played their characters did their best. It was just so much fun working around with my co actors it just felt like I’m actually living my college life (which I’ve never been to) with all the talented people. Just like how in show everyone is united the similar way it was on set. Everyone would help each other and create the best life on and offscreen."