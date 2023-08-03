Swastika Mukherjee on playing a cop in Nikhoj 

Ahead of her latest web series Nikhoj, the versatile actress Swastika Mukherjee gets candid with Indulge on playing a cop for the first time.

Tell us about playing Brinda.

Brinda Basu is DCP Lalbazar and a single working mother. She is investigating the case of her own daughter and constantly juggling between balancing her personal and professional lives.

You played a gangster in Shibpur and are now a cop. How was it stepping into two polar roles?

If you talk about dynamics they are different. But I feel the fight is the same. As Mandira Biswas of Shibpur I was fighting against the male–dominated society. Here, being a woman police I am still working in a male-dominated space; although nowadays we see a lot of women joining the force. As Mandira and Brinda I am fighting to protect my family. I was a widowed mother there; I am a single mother here. As women, they are pretty similar, almost like two parts of the same coin.

A still from the series

Actors like Tabu (Drishyam) and Raveen Tandon (Aranyak) have played similar roles. What sets Brinda apart?

The premise and characteristics are very different. Also, I will bring my own thoughts to it. We are seeing a lot of women cop-driven shows nowadays like Kathal and Dahaad. I didn’t find any similarities between them. I think all actors bring their own visions to the role along with the directors and tell different stories.

Did having a daughter in real life influence your decision to be a part of this project?

No. My personal space is never a driving force for me to choose a character. It depends on what my contribution is and how different it is from my previous work. I have never played a cop before so it was exciting. I wanted to work with Ayan Chakraborti and that opportunity finally came. I last worked with hoichoi in 2020, so I definitely wanted to do something. Also, Bengali is my mother tongue and I want to do good work for my Bengali audience.

Your upcoming projects

I am shooting for a Bengali film called Durgapur Junction and a Hindi movie.

Nikhoj starts streaming on hoichoi on August 11, 2023

Swastika Mukherjee photo courtesy: Pritam Sarkar