Ranjit Mallick on his web debut

Addatimes' recent Bengali comedy-drama series Ghosh Babur Retirement Plan marks the debut of veteran actor Ranjit Mallick in the OTT space. Directed by Haranath Chakraborty, along with Mallick as Ghosh Babu, the show also sees Anuradha Roy, Aryann Bhowmik and Adrija Roy. The story begins with Ghosh Babu retiring from his job after 42 years, and how he tries various activities to engage himself but fails to do so. He also stands as a candidate for his apartment's chairman election. Indulge speaks with Mallick to know more about his debut OTT project.

What’s your idea about retirement?

We have a very wrong notion that retirement is the end of life. You had been so busy with your profession all those years, that you never got a chance to explore your hobbies or passions. After retirement, you get ample time to explore these, you get time for yourself. So, there’s no reason to be frustrated.

Did you ever feel like retiring?

I had already retired…I didn’t work for seven years, 2011-2018. But, across the world people have come up with requests for me to work, or they wanted to cast me, at least once a year. So, I decided, why not! But I haven’t taken it up in a full-fledged manner. If I take up any project, I tell them that I will work only 4 months a year, from November to February. For the rest of the eight months, I won’t work.

Anuradha Roy and Ranjit Mallick in a still from the show

How was your “retirement” experience?

It was very good. Honestly speaking, there are so many things apart from films. These seven years I got busy with other things, like reading, travelling and rekindling old friendships.

How is your experience shooting for your first web?

Shooting wasn’t any different than movies, it’s just that the mode is different, one on the big screens and one on phones. But for me, a film is always special. With so many people concentrating on one giant screen, experiencing the film together is a different experience altogether. OTT is a lot more about individual enjoyment. Serials don’t touch my soul either. They don’t have the kind of aesthetic beauty that films deliver.

Do you feel cinema has lost its viewership?

Definitely. Before, there weren’t so many options. Now you have music apps, television channels, and OTT platforms, besides theatres. And frankly speaking, Covid has changed our habits, sitting in the comforts of our homes, and watching whatever we want, on our devices. Also, working on the content is also required, they should be more relatable.

Do you watch web shows?

Oh, no no. To date I have just watched one, Jubilee, because Prosenjit Chatterjee asked me repeatedly to watch it.