Indulge chats with Sandipta Sen on her upcoming series Bodhon 2 

After giving a stellar performance in hoichoi’s Bodhon as Raka Sen, Sandipta Sen returns for Bodhon 2. Indulge caught up with her ahead of the release.

How is Raka Sen taking forward the story?

In Bodhon, Raka Sen’s journey was shown as she tried to normalise Shinjini’s life. In Bodhon 2, several social issues have been highlighted. We see that Raka is now married to Riju and it has been six months. They are going to Ipilpur for their honeymoon but after reaching there are a lot of social issues that surface. In fact, at some point, Raka herself becomes a victim, of what, one would get to see when they watch the series. How she helps others and herself, her relationship with her husband, this is how the story pans out.

How would Sandipta describe Raka?

Raka is very courageous. It’s not that she’s not afraid of anything. But even then she tries to win over her fears. She’s standing against injustice and somewhere she tries to keep her conscience alive. She’s a wonderful driver. She loves her car and thinks she’s probably India’s topmost mechanic.

How was the experience of being part of action sequences?

I had learned to drive a long time ago and then I drove in Bodhon Season 1 but the whole unit got very scared. But even then, in Bodhon 2 we confidently did some driving and chasing sequences. Aditi [Roy] had immense confidence in me that I would be able to drive the car and that I could finally do it, which makes us both very happy.

You play many upfront characters. What do you keep in mind while choosing a role?

Aparna in Noshtoneer was a bang opposite character from Raka. But yes people like to see me in rebellious characters. I also enjoy doing it.

How do you reflect on your acting journey?

I’m grateful to the audience for the love I have received for the past 15 years. They have not forgotten my mega serials and like my web series too. It’s not possible without their love, God’s blessings, and of course my hard work. I am very happy with my journey.

One learning from your mega serial days that you carry forward.

Discipline without which one can’t do anything. It’s very important in our profession. Another thing is to keep yourself grounded.

Any character that you want to explore

Schizophrenic character, paranoid, or something like that.

Bodhon 2 starts streaming on hoichoi from December 22

