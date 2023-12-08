Here are seven upcoming OTT releases to watch out for over weekend

Thriller: Kadak Singh

AK Shrivastav/Kadak Singh (Pankaj Tripathi) is a joint director at the Department of Financial Crimes suffering from retrograde amnesia. AK is admitted to a hospital and is provided with conflicting narratives about his past. Amidst the puzzle of half-baked memories, he is determined to cover the truth behind his ending up at the hospital and a significant financial crime, all this while also trying to save his family from falling apart. December 8. On Zee5.

Documentary: The Mission

In 2018, a young American missionary John Chau was killed by arrows while trying to contact one of the world’s most isolated indigenous people on the North Sentinal Island. The documentary includes exclusive interviews, personal diaries, video archives and access to Chau’s secret plans. It examines the mythology of exploration that inspired Chau and the evangelical community that supported his idea. December 10. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Sports: Manchester United vs Bayern Munich

It’s a do-or-die match for The Red Devils if they aim to qualify for the Round of 16 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League. Bayern has already qualified for the next round and the only way Manchester United can qualify is if the match between FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray ends in a draw and United beats Bayern Munich. Will The Red Devils qualify or crash out of the competition? December 13, 1.30 am. On SonyLIV.

Suspense: Leave the World Behind

Amanda (Julia Roberts) and her husband Clay (Ethan Hawke) rent a luxurious home for the weekend along with their kids. Their vacation is soon abrupted when two strangers, a man and his daughter, arrive at night, bearing news of a mysterious cyber attack and seeking refuge in the house, which they claim is theirs. The two families prepare for a looming disaster and decide how to survive the potential crisis. December 8. On Netflix.

Reality show: Dance+ Pro

The search for India’s new dancing sensation is on! With Remo D’Souza as the mentor, multiple emerging talents across the country will bring their best to bag the coveted title of being India’s new dancing superstar. Other judges include Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak and Rahul Shetty. December 11. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Drama: The Crown – Part Two

Finally, the decades spanning royal epic The Crown comes to a close with the release of the second installment of the sixth and final season. Part two of the final season will focus on Prince William as he begins his higher education at St Andrews College, where he meets Kate Middleton, his eventual wife. The episodes will also focus on other royals like Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Harry. December 14. On Netflix.

Comedy: Asteroid City

Set in 1955, in a fictional desert town in America, the movie follows a group of young stargazers and their parents who convene at an annual Asteroid Day celebration. A surprise visit from an alien turns the festivities upside down and throws the people into an existential crisis, where they ponder on the meaning of life, death, love and the unknowable beyond the stars. December 12. On Amazon Prime Video.