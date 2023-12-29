New Year Special: Here is a list of movies and series releasing in the first week of 2024

Drama: Safed

The movie, directed by Sandeep Singh, follows the paths of Chaand (a eunuch) and Kaali (a widow), who decide to defy societal norms and become lovers. Will their unimaginable love tale be accepted and respected by the world that ignores their existence? The cast includes Abhay Verma, Meera Chopra, Barkha Bisht, Chhaya Kadam and Jameel Khan. December 29. On Zee5.

Horror: Beast

Starring Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley, lyana Halley and Leah Jeffries in the lead roles, the movie follows the life of a widowed doctor and his teenage daughters, who are pursued by a ferocious lion. Their South African vacation now becomes a desperate fight for survival. December 31. On Netflix.

Sports: Pro Kabaddi League 2023

Head to the Noida Indoor Stadium virtually, to witness Bengaluru Bulls charge towards UP Yoddhas to get ahead in Pro Kabaddi League 2023 With Bengaluru Bulls having secured their first win of the season, beating UP 38-36 in the last match, the Yoddhas are now in a tough spot. Will they level the game by snatching the victory away in the fourth week? Find out. December 29.9pm. On Disney Hotstar.

Adventure: Society of the Snow

Based on Pablo Vierci's La Sociedad de la Nieve, director JA Bayona's film reveals how 16 Uruguayan plane-crash survivors including players of a rugby team join forces as they navigate their way back home from the remote and freezing Andes. Set in 1972, this Spanish production is already shortlisted for the Oscar for Best International Feature. January 4. On Netflix.

Biopic: 12th Fail

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, this Hindi film is based on Anurag Pathak's book Twelfth Fail: Hara Vahi Jo Lada Nahi Starring Vikrant Massey as IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, the plot revolves around how Manoj reboots his academic journey and wins a place where millions of students attempt the world's toughest competitive exam- UPSC. December 29. Disney+ Hotstar.

Sports: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

The Red Devils travel to The City Ground to take On Nottingham Forest. Both teams wish to make a statement at the expense of the other. The last time these two sides faced each other at Old Trafford on Matchweek 3 of the season's Premier League, Manchester United rose back from two goals and beat Nottingham 3-2. Will it be a similar story this time too? December 18, 11 pm, On Disney Hotstar.

Action: Berlin

The most-awaited Money Heist spin-off series, Berlin, is centered around its popular character Berlin aka Andrés de Fonollosa. Set in Paris. the show dives into memory lane to the days of yore as we see Pedro Alonso (the actor who plays Berlin) pull off a 44 million euro heist in one single night. December 29. On Netflix.

Happy streaming!

​​