Tridha Choudhury speaks to us about Sin-Whispers of Guilt

The sensational Tridha Choudhury is back starring in a Bengali web show after playing pivotal roles in popular Hindi web shows like Aashram and Bandish Bandits. The new show on Addatimes, Sin-Whispers of Guilt, sees Tridha essaying the role of Rumi Chatterjee, a journalist, who along with two police officers, played by Sahidur Rahman and Pratik Dutta, is trying to unfold truths. In this gripping

thriller written and directed by Arunava Khasnobis, the story revolves around an ex-police officer, Samar Saxena (Rahman), who seeks redemption after a tragic mishap had fractured friendships

and shattered lives.

As he navigates through his guilt and rekindles bonds, love and justice get mixed up with a scam in Bengal, leading to revelations, forgiveness, and resilience. “My character, Rumi, extends unwavering support to Samar in his quest. Her love and strength are tested as they undergo trials together,” reveals Tridha. We speak with her to know more about the web show, what kept her away from the Bengali

industry, and more. Excerpts:

What brings you to Kolkata?

I come to Kolkata only because of work. I am very happy to have worked with a new directorial team

who have really impressed me. It’s a great team effort, from scriptwriting to executing it, the product looks great. And I am super excited that after a long time I am doing a project in Bengali and it feels good to see how the entire product turned out to be.

What kept you away from the Bengali film industry all this while?

My other commitments kept me away. Also, I am a little picky about choosing projects. In regional entertainment industries, many actors have been around for a long time, so if I am taking up a role, it should attract me.

Tell us about Rumi Chatterjee.

Not only do we see Rumi as a journalist, but also as a daughter, and a partner. It is also about how her

personal and professional lives somehow coincide. That itself is a mystery. Many among us will also relate to the story since all of us have some unresolved things in our lives.

Tridha (Picture by Pritam Sarkar)

What attracted you to the script?

Rumi has a very different way of looking at things. I was interested to see how the character evolves

as the story progresses. That was a bit relatable to my current life. Something interesting happened.

We usually read scripts from the perspective of our zodiac signs and the characters. What if my character has a very different zodiac? The mannerisms, behaviour, reactions, everything would change.

I think Rumi is a Gemini, she is mercurial in two spaces.

Will we be seeing you in a glammed up look soon?

Actually, I am glammed up right now. You would rather see me in a de-glam look, as a cop. And more

than the look I think it was about the seriousness of the character, that was difficult to portray. When you start looking a certain way, when you keep playing cute-looking, girl-next-door characters, it is always beauty or how I am looking will go on in people’s minds. But when you de-glam a person and make her look simpler, which another director saw me in, I think that is beautiful.

Upcoming works?

Four of my films have finished their post production, work for two will begin soon. You get to see me in various characters and I am working with stellar actors like Ravi Kishen, Neena Gupta, Sharad Kelkar and so on. I did a short film on inflation, which will probably be out on Netflix. It is about a modern-

day couple who deal with their household problems based on inflation. Also, I have one film based on

the coal mines of Dhanbad, one on dogs, and there is also a thriller where I play a cop.