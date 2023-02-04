Kajol-starrer ‘Salaam Venky’ to make its OTT release on this date

Being a mother of two, Kajol claimed that her role in the film was something that she could relate to

The Kajol-starrer film, Salaam Venky, will make its digital debut on ZEE5 on February 10, the streaming service said on Friday. The slice-of-life drama, which was directed by Revathy and co-written by Kausar Munir and Sameer Arora, hit the theatres on December 9, last year.

Being a mother of two, Kajol claimed that her role of Sujata in Salaam Venky was a character that she could relate to on an emotional level. In a statement, she said,“After Salaam Venky, all I have learnt is that life is uncertain so don’t spend your time worrying about the future or living in the past. Live your life to the fullest. I feel proud for being recognised for such a meaningful film and I am glad my fans will get to watch it once again on ZEE5.”

Reacting to the OTT release, Revathy expressed her delight saying “After receiving immense admiration in theatres, we are eager for the audiences to watch it once again on ZEE5.”

Salaam Venky is based on the true account of young chess player Kolavennu Venkatesh, who had Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and passed away in 2004. Along with a guest appearance by Aamir Khan, the film also features performances by Aahana Kumra, Anant Mahadevan, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Rahul Bose, and Rajeev Khandelwal.

ZEE5's India Chief Business Officer Manish Kalra said, “After presenting several light-hearted dramas, investigative thrillers, and mysteries in the past, Salaam Venky, will add some freshness to the content library. The story has a wonderful narrative, which emphasises the trials, tribulations, and extraordinary heroism of every mother in this world. We are positive that the movie will get a great response from the audience.”