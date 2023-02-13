Actress Honeyy Jaiin to essay missing boy's sister in the investigative thriller Lost

Actress Honeyy Jaiin, who was last seen in Netflix's anthology series Ajeeb Daastaans, is set to feature in the upcoming Zee 5 investigative thriller web film Lost. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Choudhury, the movie is slated to release on February 16. The film's cast includes Yami Gautam, Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam and other prominent actors.

Talking about how she landed into the role she says, "I was a big admirer of Aniruddha Roy Chowudhury after watching Pink, and I had the pleasure of meeting Jogi Mallang in 2020, who is a renowned casting director. Not only is he an esteemed actor, but he is also a great human being. He is a mentor to me, and having confidence in my abilities and guiding me to audition for this part, proved to be a successful endeavor."

Sharing about how director Aniruddha helped her in preparing for the role she tells, "I play the character of Namita, who is a very submissive and diffident woman in the start but gradually her character gains courage to stand up for her brother and fight the wrong. I, on the other hand, am assertive. So it took time to shift to that energy. Aniruddha is a master of his art, his vision and direction helped me empathize with my character. I still remember one scene where Namita cries upon her shattered belief over her brother. I felt the closest to Namita in that moment."

Speaking about how this investigative thriller stands out Jaiin states, "This investigative thriller is sure to make an impact as it effectively captures human emotions and manages to retain its humanity. This makes it far more likely for people to relate to it and establishes an inherent connection."

Lastly adding about her future prospects she informs, "I am always keen to be part of good content. There are couple projects in pipeline but can’t announce the details as of now."