Sikandar Kher’s character in Chidiya Udd inspired by a real life criminal of Kamathipura?

Sikandar Kher will be seen playing a pivotal character in the upcoming web-series Chidiya Udd, which will be out on MX Player. It is about human trafficking which is set in Kamathipura and according to insiders, his character is inspired by a real-life criminal of Kamathipura.

An insider reveals, “Kamathipura is infamous for tough bouncers, who are known for being rough. Sikandar’s character is sort of inspired by someone who lives there and has a criminal background. There has been a lot of discussion about the real person, like his mannerisms, the way he talks or the way he thinks.”

The web series also stars versatile actor Jackie Shroff, Slumdog Millionaire star Madhur Mittal, along with Ravi Kothari, Gopal K Singh, and Dheeraj Dev, in pivotal roles. It will be produced by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri and directed by Marathi director Ravi Jadhav.

