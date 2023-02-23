Shahid Kapoor starrer Farzi tops Prime Video TV Shows list globally  

Farzi has been receiving a lot of praise ever since it released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month. Starring top listed actors Shahid Kapoor, Amol Palekar, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Rashii Khanna to name a few, the dark comedy series is doing rounds on the social media for newer reasons. The eight episode series has now ranked number one among Prime Video shows globally based on overall online engagement as per reports.

While it is definitely a reason to celebrate, there are added reasons for the revelry as Farzi now shares the same list as shows like The Boys, The Lord of the Rings and Jack Ryan.

Created by Raj and DK, Farzi has reached out to audiences across 240 countries and territories with outstanding reviews from all over the world.

To celebrate the occasion, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to announce the feat.

The crime-thriller dark comedy revolves around an artist named Sunny (Shahid) who finds himself drawn into the world of counterfeited notes in an attempt to save his grandfather's printing press. He eventually along with the help of his friend plots a perfect con and the series unfolds from here as Michael (Vijay), a fiery and eccentric task force officer, makes it a personal goal to eliminate the threat he represents to the country.