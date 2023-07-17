Akshay Oberoi returns in Illegal Season 3

Akshay Oberoi is all set to reprise his role for the third season of the courtroom drama Illegal. Oberoi plays a skilled lawyer in the series and would commence shooting in Delhi and Mumbai. The first two seasons won the hearts of the people through their intriguing narrative and realistic portrayal of the legal system.

Oberoi, whose character was much loved and his return highly anticipated, is equally excited about the return. In an official statement, he mentions, “I am thrilled to step into the shoes of my character once again and continue this exhilarating journey. The opportunity to delve deeper into the complexities of the legal world and explore new dimensions of the character is incredibly fulfilling as an actor.”

The drama series also stars Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, and Satyadeep Mishra among others; and is directed by Sahir Raza. The show, like its previous seasons, is expected to have a stellar narrative, thought-provoking themes and will stream on Voot Select.