Veera’s pain stayed with me for quite some time: Aanand Priya

Actress Aanand Priya, who comes from a strong theatre background (MA in Indian Theatre), and is best known for her work in Punjabi films such as Jal Wayu Enclave, Stupid 7, Ik Sandhu Hundi Si, web show Yaar Chale Bahar and many more, makes her Hindi web debut with Netflix series Kohrra, helmed by director Randeep Jha, and show runner Sudip Sharma.

The actress is currently garnering accolades for her portrayal of Veera, Paul’s fiancé, in the show, which also features Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi and Varun Badola, among others.

Also read:'Kohrra' review: A riveting tale of love and violence

Aanand Priya shares her experience playing the intense character, doing scenes without any makeup and future projects.

How did you land this role?

I saw Casting Bay’s casting call on Instagram and had sent them an email with my portfolio. Casting director, Vikhyat, contacted me, and we even ran into each other on a film set. There were two rounds of auditions and after a wait of a month-and-a-half, I got the call.

How challenging was it to portray the character?

I think more than portrayal, empathising with the character was a little difficult for me. Veera has a slightly grey side to her personality and I had mostly played miss goody two shoes before. It was interesting to portray a practical girl, who is quite sorted and unapologetic about what she wants in life.

Aanand Priya

Did you do any research?

I have lived in Punjab all my life, and for a character like Veera, I didn’t even have to look for women to observe. I’m surrounded by young women whose sole aim in life is to go abroad, either as a student, or by getting married to an NRI. Going abroad is a ticket to freedom for women living in conservative households.

Also, the lifestyle of foreign countries has somehow been romanticised, and they prefer it over living in India.

How intimidating was the police questioning scenes?

I think that was one of the toughest scenes I’ve ever done in my career. I have done some intense roles in theatre and film before but every new character brings along its challenges. The acting was not the tough part, but trauma of what my character goes through. Her pain stayed with me for quite some time and it took me a while to come out of that experience.

Most of the scenes have been shot without you wearing any makeup. Did you have any reservation?

For me, it was a little odd at first, because I've always worn make up in front of the camera. I also have acne-prone skin. But it was our director’s choice for us to not wear any make up and look as natural as possible. Honestly, it was quite a liberating experience for me and it helped me get rid of the inhibitions that I had about my skin and conventional beauty.

Also read: Audience will like as well as hate my character's decisions: Kajol on 'The Trial'

What are your next projects?

I'm going to start shooting for a Punjabi film late in September. I can’t reveal much but I can only say that I’m going play the kind of role I’ve never done before. So, I’m excited. I’m also working in a Hindi web series that will be shot from November to December.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com