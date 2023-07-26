Vaibhav Tatwawadi to play the lead in web show Commando

After receiving rave reviews and appreciation for his character portrayal in the family drama Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi, Vaibhav Tatwawadi is all set to be a part of much awaited action thriller Commando. The actor has always nailed every character, he has portrayed so far on screen and will be now seen leading a much awaited action thriller!

Without sharing much details on the same Vaibhav shares that he feels really lucky! "Nirmal Pathak ki Ghar Wapsi revolved around Nirmal, and now Commando revolves around my character Kshitij Mehra, which is my character. Commando is a series about three commandos on a mission and I can’t wait for the audience to watch it,” he says.

On the work front, Vaibhav has some incredible lineups too stored in the pipeline which will be announced soon. Apart from Vaibhav, Commando series stars Adah Sharma and Prem Parrijaa in pivotal roles. Slated to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, the release date will be announced soon.