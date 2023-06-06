Chahat Vig debuts in Web with Rafuchakkar

Actress Chahat Vig, who was previously seen in Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Gumraah, is now set debut with Rafuchakkar on web platform. Starring Maniesh Paul, Aksha Pardasany, Sushant Singh, Trupti Khamkar, Priya Bapat, the show is set to drop on June 15, on JioCinema.

Chahat says, "I Preeti Gogia, who hails from Chandigarh and is a lively, romantic, and extremely meticulous girl when it comes to her wedding preparations. It has been an immensely enjoyable experience playing such a vibrant character. Also, the fact that she speaks Punjabi helped me to a great extent since I too am a Punjabi".

Sharing about how she landed into the role she tells, "Frequent, rigorous and continuous auditions. I auditioned for this role, as I do for all others. I got a call back and met Ritam Shrivastava, our director. Much of our discussion was about Punjabi culture - and how it could be portrayed authentically and not stereotypically."

Recalling her memorable experience while shooting she mentions, "There’s a scene where I had to slap my co-actor, which you can see in the teaser. I’d never been violent on screen before, and I’m not a violent person. So while doing that scene, I was checking out with him between takes to see if he was fine, and cracking jokes to keep things light."

Talking about the USP of the show she informs, "Rafuchakkar is unique in its commitment to the ‘con’. And that’s what makes it all the more enjoyable for the audience."