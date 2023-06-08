Apple TV+ announced documentary series on Lionel Messi 

Apple TV+ announced an upcoming, yet-to-be-titled, four-part documentary series based on the life ace footballer Lionel Messi. The series will feature some exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Messi.

The series was filmed in Paris, Qatar and Argentina, and will trace some important events in the sportsman’s career, including tracking the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner through his five FIFA World Cup appearances and his FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 win.

“In his own words, Messi tells the definitive story of his incredible career with the Argentina national football team, providing an intimate and unprecedented look at his quest for a legacy-defining World Cup victory,” reads the synopsis.

Just days before the tournament kicked off, Messi told the filmmakers, “It would be the ultimate experience to win a World Cup and to be able to close out my career in that way. I’ve daydreamed about it after many years of fighting for it. I made a million possibilities of what could happen … the first match, the round of 16, the quarterfinals, the semifinal and the final. I’m also going to live it as something special, because it’s the last one. To finish my last year winning a World Cup would be the dream ending.”

It is executive produced by Tim Pastore, Patrick Milling Smith, Brian Carmody, and Matt Renner of Smuggler Entertainment, alongside Jon Henion and Juan Camilo Cruz. The series is produced for Apple by Smuggler Entertainment, and produced in association with Pegsa.

The filmmakers followed Messi throughout FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Messi’s private room, along with featuring the most personal interviews to date with Messi, conversations with teammates, coaches, competitors, devout fans and commentators testifying to the incredible influence and impact he has on a nation and the world.

