Jay Thakkar plays protagonist in UP65

Actor Jay Thakkar who started off his career as a child artist in 2004 with well known shows like Guturgu, Lagi Tujhse Lagan, Uttaran, and is best known for his work in Ek Dujey Ke Vaaste 2, Laakhon Mein Ek, Raam Setu and Dream Girl movies, will now be seen as the protagonist in Jio Cinema's web series iUP65, based on Nikhil Sachan's Hindi novel by the same name.

Jay says, "My character is called Mohit Kumar and he is a proper Banarasi guy. I had to adapt to the accent of it for which I was trained during our rehearsals and workshops that took place for over a month since it's a two-season web series. My character's story is based on a typical Banarasi guy who has joined IIT in BHU (Banaras Hindu University) campus just because of parental pressures."

Speaking about how he prepped for Banarasi dialect he mentions, "We did prior workshops, and rehearsals for over a month and we added various improvisations on my character, a lot of punchlines and catchphrases. My character was given very special attention because it's the only character that's bringing laughter in the series along with the accent and ideas. Apart from that, I used to speak to the local driver, panwaadi and boat drivers of Banaras to learn the special dialect of my character and give it utmost importance."

Sharing about the USP of this show he tells, "USP of this show is Banaras and the BHU campus. You will see how beautifully the entire Banaras is covered in this series through its beautiful small galliyaas, ghaats, Ganga Aarti, boat Sscenes, and so on. Also, there is a social message at the end of every episode which will make this show relatable to all types of audience of all ages. Basically, the lives of an IITian or any human is the same. The web show focusses on how we are burdened with social and economical pressures and responsibilities and how we have to come out with the best results and still stay sane even if we are depressed or stressed. And since it's written by the best selling novel writer Nikhil Sachan sir, the regional jokes and regional quirks have been properly established by him."

Helmed by director Gaganjeet Singh, the show is airing on Jio Cinema.