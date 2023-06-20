Thespian Pragati Mishra lights up UP-65 on OTT

In a remarkable transition from the stage to the screen, theatre actor Pragati Mishra has captivated audiences with her stellar performance in the highly anticipated series UP-65, exclusively streaming on Jio Cinema. Portraying the lead character of Shubhra, Pragati Mishra has garnered immense praise and appreciation for her portrayal in the coming-of-age youth comedy set in Varanasi, adapted from Nikhil Sachan's bestselling novel of the same name.

Hailing from the small village of Khamarkha in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, Pragati Mishra shared her journey to landing the coveted role of Shubhra in UP-65. Recalling her audition process, Mishra expressed her excitement and dedication, highlighting the unique audition script written entirely in Devnagri. Impressed by the exceptionally well-written and witty script, she embraced the opportunity to showcase her talent.

Mishra's extensive background in theatre proved instrumental in shaping her performance, enabling her to delve into the intricacies of her character. Guided by the experienced coach Piyush Kumar, the cast of UP-65 underwent workshops and exercises to explore their roles and enhance the emotional depth of each scene. Mishra's commitment to her character extended beyond the set, as she listened to the audible version of the novel before bedtime, maintaining the essence of the beloved literary figure.

The series, unfolding with daily releases, follows the enthralling journey of Shubhra and her companions as they embark on self-discovery. Mishra's dedication to her craft, combined with the collaborative efforts of the cast and crew, has resulted in a captivating viewing experience filled with improvisation, exploration, and fresh ideas.

Pragati Mishra's impressive debut in UP-65 marks a milestone in her career, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating her future endeavors. As the talented theatre actress transitions seamlessly to the screen, her remarkable performance in this youth-centric comedy serves as a testament to her versatility and acting prowess.