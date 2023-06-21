Web show Love Bites unfolds the nuances of queer relationships

Love Bites, a flagship production on EORTV, explores the depths of human desire and the complexities of love. Set against a backdrop of intense passion, deep-seated hatred, and unwavering pursuit, the series delves into the multifaceted nature of relationships. With each episode, viewers will embark on an emotional rollercoaster, guided by a talented ensemble cast, including Taniya Chatterjee, Nidhi Mahawan, Aditi Sharma, and Tanya Mehta.

This announcement comes as EORTV embraces and celebrates Pride Month, recognising the importance of showcasing LGBTQIA+ stories and experiences. Love Bites serves as a platform for inclusive representation, providing authentic and relatable narratives that resonate with diverse audiences.

Director Deepak Pandey's creative vision shines through in Love Bites, weaving together a narrative that is both gripping and thought-provoking. Pandey says, "We are incredibly proud to launch Love Bites during Pride Month. The series not only celebrates the complexities of love but also emphasizes our commitment to promote diversity, inclusivity, and acceptance. Through the show, we hope to provide a meaningful and entertaining experience for all viewers.”

A still from Love Bites

Taniya Chatterjee, one of the lead actors of Love Bites, shared her excitement about the series, stating, "Being a part of Love Bites has been an incredible experience. The script is powerful, and the characters are layered and intriguing. I am thrilled to be a part of this exceptional project

Aditi Sharma, another lead actor in the show, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “Love Bites has a unique approach to storytelling. It delves deep into the complexities of new found love and love itself, showcasing overwhelmed raw emotions and a roller coaster ride that comes with it. I am grateful to be a part of such a beautiful series."

Love Bites is scheduled to release its episodes every two weeks, ensuring a consistent flow of captivating storytelling that will keep audiences eagerly engaged. As viewers embark on this thrilling journey, they can expect powerful performances, thought-provoking narratives, and a celebration of love in all its forms.