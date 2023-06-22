Shivani Sharma plays cop in web show Saajish

Actress Shivani Sharma who has predominantly worked in Hindi, South and Punjabi industry is all set to don a cop's hat in her web debut film Saajish-The Conspiracy starring along Mugdha Godse, Raza Murad, Milind Gunaji, Mushraq khan, Kanchi Singh and others. Helmed by director Hiralal Khatri, the film is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The actress gets candid about playing a cop and her working experience in the web film.

Shivani shares, "In Saajish, I play police officer Reena Singh. She is one of the major character and has grey shades. Well, playing a character with grey shades was definitely a unique experience. It was challenging to balance those different aspects of the character, but I think it was ultimately a rewarding experience. In terms of preparation, I spent a lot of time studying the script and trying to understand the motivations of the character. I also worked with the director and other actors to develop a deeper understanding of the character and the story."

Shivangi in her cop look

Describing her working experience she states, "I really enjoyed working with the cast and crew of Saajish. It was great to be able to work alongside actors whom I already knew and respected, such as Mugdha Godse, Raza Murad, Milind Gunaji, and Dev Menaria. I think that working with such talented actors really helped to create a great dynamic on set, and fostered a sense of collaboration and mutual respect. I learned a lot from the experience, particularly in terms of how to work effectively with others and how to develop a deeper understanding of my character and the story. Overall, it was an amazing experience that I will always cherish."

She further mentions, "The positive energy on set certainly made the experience more enjoyable. I was really dedicated to this project and put a lot of effort into learning how to play a police officer in real life. The people in Bhopal slum area were very cooperative, which made filming there a great experience. It was eye-opening to see how people live in such conditions, and it gave me a greater appreciation for the things that I have in my life."

Talking about the film she reveals, "All I can say for now is that it's a mystery thriller film with different sort of approach than the other series. It will hook audience till the end as it's a very intriguing plot."