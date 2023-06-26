Rajneeti’s mum-daughter duo on their characters

One of Hoichoi’s recent web shows Rajneeti has created a stir among the viewers because of its plot, acting, direction and even the background score. Actor-director Sourav Chakraborty has given one more show that was absolutely worthy of binge-watching. Protagonist Rashi Banerjee (Ditipriya Roy) loses all her memories after a near-fatal accident. While her family, which has her father Rathin Banerjee (Kaushik Ganguly), step-mother Mallika Banerjee (Koneenica Banerjee), and fiance Shounak (Arjun Chakraborty) and others, rallies around her in this difficult hour, she finds herself at the centre of a political conspiracy that may set her up for a dynastic power struggle. We speak to the mother-daughter duo Koneenica and Ditipriya to know more about their experiences, what they liked about the series and more.

Work experience with your co-stars and director.

Koneenica: This is my second project after my spine surgery, though it was supposed to be the first. And when Rajneeti was offered to me, I was going through a very difficult phase. But I thank Sourav and the creative director Ishita Sarkar for offering me a role like this. And the working experience was amazing. A team of young people, who are extremely professional in their approach, and they know exactly what they want. It was very smart group work, I would say.

Ditipriya: Having Kaushik Ganguly on the set is a huge thing. And since I have been working for a long time now, I know everyone more or less. So, it was very comfortable. And I wasn’t nervous working with Kaushik (da), rather I knew that I cannot do anything gravely bad on the sets, because he will always guide me.

What made you choose the Raajneeti show/script?

Koneenica: I am saying it pretty bluntly, an actor like me, I am not really in a position to choose, you know. The industry offers me very less work, and I don’t know why. I only get to hear that I am a good actor. There was a time when I used to say “no” to scripts. But things have changed. Now, I accept anything that comes up and try to do it my way. But the case with Rajneeti was different. The first time I heard the story, I told them, whatever may come, I will play this character.

Ditipriya: I liked the script immediately, and prepped it in just a week. And thankfully, I am getting appreciated for the work too.

Though fictional, it seemed very real. What's your point of view on that?

Koneenica: The scriptwriters were very particular about their dialogues, and close to the way people behave. And throughout the series, it wouldn’t feel that people are delivering dialogues, it would feel that people are behaving. But I think dialogue doesn’t matter in the long run, even my teacher taught me so. The unspoken words I think reflect more what we like to say. Rajneeti’s dialogues are to the point and don’t go overboard.

Ditipriya: Being in a society, I think we can’t do something whose reflection you can’t see in here. Audiences will always try to find circumstantial and situational relatability, especially in a genre like this. So, the script needed to be relatable.

Did the last power game of Mallika Banerjee make her character as a stepmother stereotypical?

Koneenica: I think stepmothers are no villains, they are probably wanting something good for their own children. Think Kaikeyi in Ramayana. She just wanted Bharat to be the king, that’s it. If you look at Mallika’s point-of-view, who is in an abusive marital relationship, she’s just trying to lead her life on her own terms. She probably tried to kill Rashi, but attempted it again. Killing Rashi wasn’t her primary motive I guess. She just wanted to live a good, respectable life. She never mistreated Raashi, all she wanted was power.

Koneenica as Mallika Banerjee

The story has many angles/subplots of politics, survival of the fittest, women empowerment, power struggle, etc. What's your fav?

Koneenica: I think I like each of these since these are present in all our lives, and we just did it smartly. These are all relatable to one another, and it is only the situations that will differ.

Ditipriya: I think the inner politics. The inner politics amid the four walls of a politician's household is what interested me the most.

Koneenica, any regrets that you are playing moms and moms-in-law, and you weren’t utilised properly when you were younger?

You know this is the problem with the Indian film industry, and we try to categorise actresses in specific factors like stereotypical statistics, age, and such to be the “heroine”. But a heroine can be anyone, a mum, a grandma, a brown-skinned woman, a freckled woman, anyone can fit in. When I was in my 20s, and not getting a job, I used to think about all this. Passing my 20s and 30s seemed difficult and not getting jobs, but it’s like survival of the fittest. I am a full-time mom and work sometimes. But I need to derive that happiness from my professional life to be happy in my personal space. And if you ask me, I am hopeful that I still can be a heroine, maybe in my 50s!

Ditipriya as Rashi Banerjee

How much has Ditipriya grown as an actor after Rani Rashmoni?

When I started Rani Rashmoni, I was just 14 years old. It has been seven years since then. I have surely grown up, especially when you plan such a difficult character as Rashmoni at such a young age, the perspective towards life changes completely, and you become a lot more mature, a lot more sorted, than any girl my age.

What do you do when you are not working?

Koneenica: I am a full-time mom, so yes, motherhood and household chores. Trust me, I don’t get time for myself at all when I am not working, rather I am a little free for myself between shoots.



Ditipriya: I will graduate soon and have plans to pursue my Masters, so I'm a little busy with all that. Other than that, I love to paint, read books, watch web shows and play with my pet.

Upcoming projects?

Koneenica: I have done Nikhoj for Hoichoi, along with Tota Roy Chowdhury, Swastika Mukherjee and others. I have also done a film with Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ankush, and Oindrila called Saajghar.

Ditipriya: Dhrubo Banerjee’s Bogla Mama will be released soon. There are a few in the pipeline too.