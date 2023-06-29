The Idol cancelled after 5 episodes? Makers react to speculations

HBO’s original series The Idol, starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye, formerly The Weeknd, has been quite a talk of the town but for all the wrong reasons. Apparently, the first season has concluded with 5 episodes instead of the usual HBO format of six for a mini-series. But is the show cancelled?

While the media and fans are speculating that the show’s early end has been due to multiple problems and controversies in the production as well as poor reception, the makers have stated that there was a miscommunication and have now claimed that the show was intended to have 5 episodes.

In a recent profile with a renowned magazine, Tesfaye referred to the show as a "five-hour film," and when the show premiered at Cannes, it was billed as a five-episode series. But back in 2021, however, the series was planned to have 6 episodes. This change could have been caused due to director Amy Seimetz leaving the production or due to the reported creative differences.

The makers have also stated that the show was not cancelled but just ended in 5 episodes as planned since the beginning.

Directed by Sam Levinson of Euphoria fame, The Idol follows Jocelyn, played by Depp, a struggling pop star who wants to make it big after having a mental breakdown and Tedros, played by Tesfaye, a nightclub owner and cult leader who takes over her life. The series was poorly received and as of now, the show’s renewal for a second season is indefinite.