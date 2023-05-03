Actor Ayush Khatri plays the role of a British Army officer in Swaraj

One of the well known actors of telly industry Ayush Khatri, who has been seen in diverse roles in television shows like Tashan-E-Ishq, Maharana Pratap, Agent Raghav, Satrangi Sasural, and Arjun, is now essaying the role of a British officer in Doordarshan's show Swaraj. The actor opens up about his role in this show, saying, "I was playing the role of Paul, a high division officer of the British Army of the East India Company who was about to get married with Margaret, but on the day of wedding he dies because of plague."



It seems that the Tashan-E-Ishq famed actor enjoyed playing the role of a British officer in this new show. Talking about how he prepped for the nuances of essaying a Britisher, Ayush says, "I had to look and talk like a foreigner which wasn’t a difficult task for me as I've been a radio jockey before so I am well versed with the voice modulation but the make up and wig took time as the final outcome had to look like a Britisher, but to my surprise I fit in well."



Knowing the art of how Britishers speak Hindi worked as a benefit in this case, and it prompted actor Ayush to take this show and this characters of course. He adds, "I'm flexible with all types of role in all the mediums and format and I am welcoming to all sorts of opportunities".



Sharing his point of view on Swaraj, the actor says, "Swaraj (Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram ki Samagra Gatha) chronicles the tales of courage of more than 550 freedom fighters. It is a Government of India project with an initiative to once again bring the moment of freedom struggle alive."