INTERVIEW | Judy Blum Forever chronicles the story of the taboo trampling American author  

"Mother, can't you write a book in which teenagers fall in love, do it and not die as an outcome of making love?” inquired esteemed American author Judy Blume’s daughter. At that time, the New Jersey-born writer had just begun her glorious writing career in the 1960s in the adult fiction genre, which was a fairly new and controversial literary genre at that time. Now decades later, Judy is 85 and Amazon Prime Video has released a documentary titled Judy Blume Forever to revive the cult writer in our memory. The 90-minute documentary offers a glimpse into the life of the influential writer who captured the hearts and minds of readers throughout the 1960s to 1980s with her groundbreaking books that tackled taboo subjects like sexuality, menstruation, masturbation, birth control, divorce, death, and other topics that were held in the shadows of society at the time. From her bestselling work Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (1970), where a middle-grade girl confides in God about her early adolescent anxieties, to Then Again, Maybe I Won’t (1971), which delves into the topic of puberty from a male perspective, to Forever (1975), which ignited controversy over its exploration of teenage sexuality, Blume’s books drew the adoration of young fans and the ire of parents alike.

Despite being one of the most frequently challenged authors of the 21st century, according to the American Library Association, Blume’s books have sold over 82 million copies and have been translated into 32 languages across the globe. The documentary depicts the journey of this taboo-trampling author with whom young readers opened up in the hope to find solace. Her readers made her a celebrated author in young adult fiction. She went on to win prestigious awards like the Carl Sandburg Freedom to Read Award from the Chicago Public Library (1984), the University of Southern Mississippi Medallion (2009), and the badge of writing Outstanding Book of the Year from The New York Times (1970). We spoke with the documentary’s directors Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok over a Zoom call as they expertly illuminated both the highs and lows of Blume’s personal and professional life.

Documentary in the making

What inspired you to make this documentary?

Davina: I have been a huge Judy Blume reader since a child. Her books talk about things that my parents did not talk about and were related to the conversations that were not happening at my home during my young adult life. They were related to topics like sex, puberty, divorce, death etc. Many years later, when I became a parent, I started to play Judy’s audiobooks to my kids and heard the author in her voice for the first time. I felt this woman had created this visceral body of work that has inspired generations of readers and we need to throw a spotlight on her.

Leah: Well, I am a late bloomer in every sense of the word (laughs). I grew up in a small town in America in the 1980s when Judy’s books were seen as taboo. They were banned, censored and challenged by parents all over the country in America as they freely spoke about topics like periods, bras, boys, girls seeking pleasure and more which were seen as shameful. I internalised a lot of that shame as a teenager. But later, when I got the opportunity to work on this documentary, I definitely had to say yes!

Any of Judy’s books that you particularly like?

Leah: It is Tiger Eyes! It is such a beautiful portrait of grief and loss, longing and hope.

Davina: It is Margaret. So I got my period very young at the age of 10 and felt ashamed of it. At that time, I had no one to talk about it, but this book was full of characters who were having conversations about normalising menstruation. In fact, most of the characters wanted to have periods which comforted me!

A still from documentary

How did you portray the reader-writer bond Judy has with the youth?

Davina: It’s great that you have used the word ‘heartfelt’ because Judy is pure heart! Yes, she got not one but thousands of letters from young readers over the years that show her connection with readers. We have shown this extraordinary relationship by presenting two readers who wrote letters to Judy all their life from their teenage to adult years. It is such an intimate thing when you write a letter and post it without knowing whether the letter will reach the author or not but you keep on writing… And Judy did write back to them! The relationship between the author and readers became strong over decades which we have captured in the show!

Did you not fear being censored while making the documentary?

Davina: That never crossed our mind as the times have changed. The kind of books that are being challenged today are very different, mostly written by black or brown authors, queer communities, and trans authors.

A still from the documentary

What’s in store for adults?

Davina: We are talking a lot about contemporary book challenges in the world where books are being challenged in a way much worse than they were in the 80s, as today, restrictions are being legislated. Teachers today are at risk of being fined or jailed if they keep such books in their classroom libraries. I hope the film inspires people to fight back against academic censorship and remind that books can’t harm us!



Judy Blume Forever is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

