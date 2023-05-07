INTERVIEW|'Relationships are beyond dreamy dates': Geetha Subramanyam stars on dating culture

Live-in relationships may not be everyone’s cup of tea in real life, but they sure do grab eyeballs in the reel world! Smashing web series like Little Things, Permanent Roommates, and Love Bytes prove that the young guns crave to see the latest dating culture trends on-screen. While Hindi and English shows are already riding the wave of success showing modern-day relationships, the Telugu audience is just getting warmed up to the contemporary themes. However, there are a few groundbreaking shows like Geetha Subramanyam, helmed by Siva Sai Vardhan, that have set the tongues wagging over sizzling topics like modern-day dating. The eight-part miniseries is all set to return with Season 3, bringing in a brand new love story with the talented Supraj Ranga as Subramanyam and the charming Abhignya Vuthaluru as Geetha. This show promises to be a relatable take on new-age romance, showcasing the daily struggles of relationships and how love always triumphs. The plot centers around Geetha and Subbu, who work together in a software company and find themselves thrown into a project with a whacky rule that bars employees from being in relationships with one other. Despite this, Geetha and Subbu fall in love and have to juggle keeping their feelings under wraps from their colleagues.

Geetha Subramanyam

We speak to lead actress Abhignya on what piqued her interest in the show, “The show is in itself a brand as it has been at the bedrock of when the web series scene started in India! What makes it different is that it’s a rom-com genre that has not been explored much in Telugu language. I feel this could be a fresh beginning in the genre as it’s a feel-good series.” While there are some romantic-drama shows in Telugu like Moder n Love Hyderabad, Aha Naa Pellanta, Somarasam, and more, none has touched on the idea of live-in. Perhaps, that along with Telugu audience’s evolving taste for contemporary stories has made this show the buzz in the town.“Back in 2016-17 live-in relationships in Hyderabad weren’t that normal. But after COVID, a lot of people saw intimacy in a new light. Many accepted live-in couples. In fact, we don’t judge them as often as we used to previously. As a Telugu audience, we have come a long way, but we are not completely there yet,” Abhignya adds.

As she features as a woman in a live-in relationship, we asked her what makes live-in popular in dating culture. “For me, live-in is like preparation for a real-world scenario but it is not that easy to tackle. It puts you in the middle where you can be adult about it (live-in) and at the same time, don’t feel like a boring married couple (laughs). It also gives you the scope to imagine what your married life would look like with your other half. It’s like one of those sample papers before the final exam (smiles).” We also speak to lead actor Supraj from the series who feels that Telugu audience has been continuously evolving and accepting of new-age themes,“They have become more accepting of live-in after seeing couples around them in real life. Today not just the coming generations, but even a section of adults are somewhere more flexible with such dating scenarios.”

A still from the series

As per dating trends, youth want to be in live-in because they want to know the true meaning of compatibility with their partner. Supraj shares his personal take with us on this, “Not just that, they want to see how they and their partner can run the house, manage the daily chores and expenses. They want to experience all these things before marriage to make wise decisions.” Getting more realistic, he adds, “Relationships are beyond dreamy dates. It is more than just meeting your partner thrice a week, having good food, playing around, making love and then going back to your home. Rather it is about facing your partner in the same room when you have disagreements, keeping up with their tantrums, trying to be on the same page and more.” The upcoming series raises a thought-provoking question for its viewers to contemplate: is living together before marriage a crucial test that must be passed, and if so, what’s at stake? This theme is likely to spark introspection and invite individuals to reflect on their own belief systems towards modern dating.

Geetha Subramanyam releases on Aha Video.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada