‘Took me 13 years to go from cop-wife to cop’: Sonakshi Sinha on 'Dahaad'

Amazon Prime Video has recently premiered its latest offering, the highly acclaimed series called Dahaad. This gripping crime drama has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from both critics and viewers. With a total of eight suspenseful episodes, Dahaad will captivate you until the very end.

The series features a talented ensemble cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in lead roles. Notably, Dahaad also marks Sonakshi Sinha's debut in the digital space, where she portrays the character of Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati. Reflecting on her transition from the iconic film Dabangg to Dahaad, Sonakshi shared her thoughts on the role and her journey.

Sinakshi Sinha as Anjali Bhaati

Reflecting on her transition from the iconic film Dabangg to Dahaad, Sonakshi shared her thoughts on the role and her journey.“13 years after my debut in Dabangg,’ where I played a Cop-wife, I had the opportunity to mark my OTT debut as a Cop with Dahaad. I believe was born to play this role, and it was one of my best experiences. Anjali Bhaati, a character, that has received so much love from viewers and fans, is a problem solver. Her commitment to her duty is unparalleled. She is like the women we encounter every day who holds the fort at home and at work. It took me less than an hour to say yes to the script. And today I am so glad for this decision as every character is written with such compassion and authenticity that they resonate with our viewers. The time for powerful characters - strong, bold, and ready to action is now, especially if they are women!”



Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, Dahaad is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti as Executive Producers. The 8-episodic series is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.



