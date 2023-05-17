‘Love Can’t Be contained’: Modern Love Chennai set to premiere tomorrow

Get ready for a soul-rending experience as Amazon Prime Video’s highly anticipated original series, Modern Love Chennai is set to premiere tomorrow! This is the third Indian adaptation of the Modern Love franchise inspired by the renowned New York Times column of the same name. The show weaves together a tapestry of six compelling stories from the Southern city -- its milieu and people.

It has been created by the ingenious maven Thiagarajan Kumararaja and brings together six talented directors namely Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Rajumurugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher, and Thiagarajan Kumararaja who have each directed one episode.

The anthology series promises an unforgettable journey through the intricacies of human emotions. Every episode of this show is a masterclass in evoking sentiments that tug at the strings of your heart. They will be portrayed on screen by the stellar cast of Sanjula Sarathi, Srikrishna Dayal, Chu Khoy Sheng, Ashok Selvan, T J Bhanu, Sri Gouri Priya, Vasudevan Murali, Vasundhara, Ritu Varma, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Pawan Alex, Aniiruth Kanakarajan, Ramya Nambessan, Vijayalakshmi and more.

If that's not enough to enthral, the show presents an awe-inspiring original soundtrack produced by an ensemble of musical maestros like Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, G. V. Prakash Kumar and Sean Roldan. With melodies that resonate with the soul and lyrics penned by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja, Yugabharathi, and Bakkiyam Sankar, this series will immerse you in the rawness of love, the anguish of loss, the resilience of the human spirit, and the profound connections that bind us all.

The episodes in the series include Lalagunda Bommaigal, Imaigal, Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji, Margazhi, Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal and Ninaivo Oru Paravai. Director Rajumurugan who has directed the episode Lalagunda Bommaigal shared in a gist about his episode,

“Love is one, each one is one. One in everything. Everything in one”. He further shared, “I am looking forward to the audience watching our individual interpretations of love, in this heart-warming series.”

Director Krishnakumar Ramakumar of Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji said, “Being a man, to a certain extent I understand our perspective on love and romantic relationships. Here I was given a challenge to showcase love and romance from a woman's point of view, which required me to present a new and opposite perspective on the same subject. I had to research the shift in perspective which helped me not just with my film-making but also to understand the women in my real-life better.”

Director Akshay Sundher of Margazhi said, “It’s a great feeling to be a part of the Modern Love Chennai family alongside veteran filmmakers. Working with Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja was a dream come true and it was a life changing experience. Love is something that cannot be contained in a boundary of just a few words, but if I had to explain it from the context of Margazhi, love is acceptance - acceptance of what is, what has been, what can or will be and what may never be.”

Modern Love Chennai premieres on Amazon Prime Video on 18 May.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada