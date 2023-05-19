Wamiqa Gabbi stars in Modern Love Chennai

Following the massive success of Jubilee by Vikramaditya Motwane, actress Wamiqa Gabbi is the talk of the town. With almost every new project she keeps improving herself and is gradually climbing up the stairs of success. After the success of Modern Love Mumbai, Gabbi is all set to star in Modern Love Chennai, a part of the segment directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, popular for movies like Super Deluxe. With this, Gabbi becomes the only actress to be part of two instalments of the international franchise, Modern Love.

Expressing her joy at being a part of these two installments of the International franchise, Gabbi says, “I truly feel blessed this early in my career that I am able to work with such experienced directors! When Thiagarajan Kumararaja called, I just knew I wanted to be a part of his world and his expression of love ! This franchise has made waves across the globe with incredible cast like Anna Hathaway, Dev Patel, Julia Garner and to be a part of such a franchise for Mumbai and Chennai edition is super exciting! The show has more importantly given me a chance to work with two incredible directors– Vishal Bhardwaj in the Hindi edition and now the legendary Thiagarajan Kumararaja in the Tamil one.”