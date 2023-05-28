Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti starrer crime series ‘Asur 2’ set for June 1 release

Get ready to be captivated once again as the highly anticipated crime series Asur 2 is all set to make its grand return on June 1, after leaving viewers spellbound with its first season three years ago. The gripping series directed by the talented Oni Sen, features Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang, and Gaurav Arora in key roles assuring an adrenaline-fueled experience, like its much appreciated last season.

Building on the devastating events of Season 1, Asur 2 plunges us into a world where darkness reigns supreme -- the CBI finds itself in a race against time, desperate to gather evidence and track down a relentless serial killer. Set against the mystical backdrop of Varanasi, this season weaves together elements of mythology, adding depth to the narrative and leaving us in awe.

Arshad Warsi shares ahead of the release, “Asur is very special to me, the journey has been fabulous, personally and cinematically. It was overwhelming to see the love that poured in for the show and we as a team had been as eager as the audience was for the release of the second season. The second instalment of the show comes with a different set of expectations and pressure, but when something like this mounts up, it’s rewarding. The fandom has reignited, and we can’t wait to see the reactions. I’ve been waiting for a long time for you all to see this.”

In the chorus, Barun Sobti adds, “For me, Asur has been an emotional awakening. I owe it to this show to unravel so many facets of me as an individual and as an actor. It is also the love of the audience that made Asur what it is today. I can assure you that Season 2 is worth the wait and is sure to create an uproar.”

Ridhi Dogra adds, “When I read the script for Asur, I knew we had something big in our hands but the kind of reaction the series has received has been every bit surreal. Season 2 was always on the cards, but we needed time to do justice to the story and to the fandom of the show. ”

Anupriya Goenka states, “Asur has been one of the most crucial roles for me, I am extremely proud of the show and have worked with some of the most creative minds in the process. It’s heartwarming to see the love it’s getting from every nook and corner…We’re excited and emotional at the same time to bring Season 2 on JioCinema for you all, and we’re certain that this will be loved the same way the first season was.”

Asur 2 releases on JioCinema on June 1.

