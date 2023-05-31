From Bloody Daddy to Asur 2; here are six OTT releases you can watch this June

OTT platforms in India produce a wide range of material for viewers each month. In the coming month of June, many much-anticipated OTT releases are expected to be released. We bring you a list of shows and movies you can catch on these platforms in June.

Asur 2

Viewers are anxiously anticipating the second season of this popular criminal drama series following the previous season's success. JioCinema will offer this web series starring Arshad Warsi for free. The first season revolved around a former forensic expert returning to the Central Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation of a serial killer's brutal murders in Varanasi. You can watch its first season on Voot.

Release Date: June 1. Jio Cinema

Mumbaikar

Starring Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi and Tanya Maniktala in the lead roles, the upcoming show revolves around the happiness, drama, joy, and romance that Mumbai residents experience on a daily basis. Directed by Santosh Sivan the series is the remake of the 2017 Tamil-language film, Maanagaram.

Release Date: June 2. Jio Cinema

Scoop

A well-known crime reporter battles for justice in the death of a journalist and gets in trouble with the media, the police, and Mumbai's underworld as a result. This Netflix original series is based on Jigna Vora's book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.

Release Date: June 2. Netflix

School of Lies

The main character of this new criminal thriller starring Nimrat Kaur is a young child who gets lost in a dormitory. As a number of kids and staff enter the vision linked with the scenario, this one incident completely affects the climate of the school.

Release Date: June 2. Disney+Hotstar

Bloody Daddy

This Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film starring Shahid Kapoor will air on JioCinema. The Hindi-language action thriller film has been co-written by Aditya Basu and Siddharth-Garima. It stars Shahid, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia, and Vivan Bhatena star in it. It is a remake of the 2011 French film Sleepless Night.

Release Date: June 9. JioCinema

The Night Manager 2

This exciting thriller is perfect for those who enjoy beautiful scenery and lavish drama. The main character of this programme is Shaan, a night manager on a mission to bring down prominent arms dealer Shailendra Rungta. Starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor, the second season will follow Shelly and Shaan on their criminal journey. It promises several chilling thrills and unexpected twists at the end of the ride.

Release Date: June 30. Disney+Hotstar.