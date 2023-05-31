Prashanth Goswami on his upcoming show Scoop

Actor Prashanth Goswami will next feature in Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul directed web show, Scoop. With Karishma Tanna playing the leading lady of the show, Prashanth will portray the role of a junior reporter working for Karishma's character. The actor previously known for his role in Kaatelal & Sons is now very excited for his new show Scoop that will be streaming on Netflix from June 2.

Getting candid about the show, Prashanth says, "Scoop isn't just a crime thriller, it's a drama series to its core as well. The courtroom drama it entails and the real-life based characters and story all deck it up a lot different than a run-of-the-mill crime show. Even the screenplay feels and plays like a layman's tale on a daily basis. It's just brilliantly fastidious and credible. Most importantly, normally you've a TV series where journalism throws light on the core topic, but Scoop typifies the viewpoint of a journalist as a journalist and a human too."

The actor also shares how director Hansal Mehta guided him on the set. He says, "On the day of our reading, he spoke to everyone individually about their role upon the completion of the session. My role was that of the junior reporter. I was waiting to speak to him on this matter but I was unwillingly reluctant to muster the courage to go and speak to a director of that grandeur and eminence. The day ended by me not approaching him out of fear. And because I couldn't discuss with him about my role, I ensured my research and preparation be even more stringent and immaculate. On the set, however, he instructed me a lot to my good fortune. Not only from a technical point of view but also about my character and the changes in the character's demeanour upon the progression of the story."

Prashanth further shares about what prompted him to take up this role, saying "When I was being briefed about the project by the casting company, I had almost lost attention to the rest of the details the second I heard the words, "Hansal Mehta". His former projects speak volumes by themselves in every tale told and this project is no different."

Giving some insights on his previous work experiences and training which helped him in Scoop, Prashanth mentions, "I kicked off my career back in 2013 right from theatre at Ekjute and then a year later at A.B.S.S. Theatre Group. Then my stint at Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company gave me the chance to act with big names in auditions. It is the cumulative experience teeming of mistakes and contribution that has been helpful. So, I didn't get star-struck on Scoop as I had had numerous chances to act with celebrities at MCCC; the acting part was taken care of by my theatre experience and practice."

Recalling his last 10 years journey in the industry, the actor shared, "Ten years is a long span, and time and failure are the wisest teachers. So even though I had a hard time in finding breaks, I never ceased to practice. I never ceased to learn and even 'unlearn' concepts in acting and beliefs in life that were inconsequential and retrogressive. I had, during my later years of struggle, developed a regimen which I haven't since stopped abiding by irrespective of any high or low in life."