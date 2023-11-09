Daminee Benny Basu on playing a cop in Chhotolok

As Daminee Benny Basu steps into the role of Sub-Inspector Sabitri Mondol for Indranil Roychowdhury’s debut web series Chhotolok, Indulge catches up with the actor, performance artist, and actor-trainer.

Your motto says, ‘If it ain’t fun, it ain’t worth it’. How fun was it playing Sabitri?

It is as fun as any challenge can be because I did not have answers to all the questions that I needed to answer as Sabitri Mondol and it was a period of immense struggle for me where I discovered some very ugly truths about myself looking inwards. It was a mixed bag of emotions and I made Kobi’s [Indranil Rowchowdhury] life pretty miserable around my process (laughs). But it was intensely rewarding.

How did it feel being a part of this web-series?

I personally believe that Ritu da [Rituparno Ghosh] has left Kobi for me. He’s one person in the Kolkata industry I turn to. When he approached me in 2022 I told him that I’ll make time.

I believe in a way I manifested this role because either I have been told to my face that I’m too plain looking so I can’t be given a lot of roles even if people love my acting; or I’m given extremely intelligent roles. I always kept thinking that one day there will be a story about an ordinary looking intelligent person and I’ll keep waiting till then.

It is a dream come true but it has not been easy. I struggled for the longest time to see Sabitri Mondol. Some day’s I did not have answers and received it during the process. That has been fun...not the frolic, but transformative.

How has Indian theatre transformed over the years?

Culture itself has become fluid with the advent of internet. Everything overlaps and every form is changing its nature. Nothing is absolute in that sense of understanding. I don’t think anything is dying. It’s adapting and transforming. A particular nature or the way you used to see it is probably dying so that there is space for something new to be born.

You were a part of Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley. Can you tell us about the experience?

As an actor-trainer, I was there to train, when by Vishal [Bhardwaj] ji’s genius and mischief it was decided that I should be on the set as Mrs. Negi.

