Raja Chanda’s web show Picasso is an intriguing thriller

Directed and produced by Raja Chanda, KliKK Original’s next, Picasso, an intriguing thriller, is a story that evolves with a phone call received by Shreya, a journalist by profession. One day she suddenly receives a strange news from her friend Vikram Sen, who used to work as a photographer in the forensic department.

The story involves an interesting character too, a national award-winning painter, Palash Mukherjee, aka Picasso, who resides in North Calcutta.

Director Raja Chanda

The narrative progresses to reveal that after painting two portraits, a sinister turn of events take place. Both the subjects of his portraits are found dead. In her course of investigative journalism, Shreya had gone to Picasso just to cover an incident around a murder. But another incident that occurs right around this time, turns matters into another spiral of the sinister thriller. A struggling model whom Picasso had painted on his canvas, ended up dead.

What truths does Shreya unravel? What are the unknown individual motives behind this pursuit of life and death? What twists in the tale of the canvas, point to darker realms of discovery?

The poster

To answer all these unresolved questions, one has to watch the gripping thriller crafted dexterously by director Raja Chanda's - Picasso, streaming this month. The script is by Arnab Bhaumik, director of photography by Soumyadipta (Vicky) Guin, edited by Md Kalam, music by Avishek and Rajputra, and the lyrics is by Raja Chanda himself.