Sudhanshu Rai’s fictional character, Dr Shekhawat, to debut on big screen  

From James Bond to Harry Porter and Devdas to Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, several characters from popular fiction have made it to the silver screen. In the Indian film industry, not much fictional characters would come across our minds that made an on-screen appearance or reel debut in the recent past. Sudhanshu Rai, a popular Indian storyteller and filmmaker, is out to change this for good.

After the on-screen debut of his popular fictional character, Detective Boomrah, in an OTT web series, the actor-storyteller is now set to bring to the silver screen another of his most sought-after characters, Dr Shekhawat. The character is being essayed by actor Tarun Khanna in Sudhanshu Rai's upcoming sci-fi thriller starring Sudhanshu, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Hiten Tejwani, among others.

In Sudhanshu's super detective universe, when the likes of Detective Boomrah too are left bewildered and scrambling for answers, the hunt reaches the doors of Dr Shekhawat, a dynamic supernatural, criminology and psychiatry expert with charisma unmatched. Sudhanshu stated, "There are certain phenomena and happenings that are beyond the realm of a normal person and that even the best of the minds cannot decipher. This is when Dr Shekhawat comes into the picture with his immense intellect and prowess. It is his sheer acumen and expertise that often comes to the rescue when one gets entangled in mysteries pertaining to supernatural and paranormal energies or one connecting to a parallel world."

"He is a sort of guiding light who often redirects even the brainiest to the right path wherever they deviate. A perfect embodiment of brain and brawn, Dr Shekhawat is a charismatic individual who does not shy away from flexing his physical power too alongside mental brilliance," added Rai, who has more than 200 stories and three streaming releases to his credit.

The shooting of the film has been completed, and the title of the sci-fi thriller is slated to be unveiled shortly.