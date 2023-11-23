Writer Neel B Mitra on exploring the web space through Antormahal

As Antormahal releases today on hoichoi we speak to series writer Neel B. Mitra on the nuances of the social show, research behind the storyline, and more.

How did the concept germinate?

The concept of infertility is a very research-oriented subject. When it was given to me I chalked the storyline of a couple in love but one of them is infertile. I thought it would be best to show how the equations change not only with the husband but with the extended family. Also, being just does not need to show the other person in a bitter light.

What kind of research did you do?

I try to take examples from real life. I tried to find out the toll of this psyche. What are the causes? What is the male–female percentage responsibility? I have met a gynecologist almost thrice. In my way, I wanted to not write anything which is not true.

Did you give a face to the characters while writing?

Yes. I had Saurav [Das] in mind and I stuck to it since day one. There’s a certain innocence in his eyes.

What is your creative process?

I write every day. I am a voracious writer.

Do you face a writer’s block? How do you overcome it?

Of late I started feeling I’m writing but nothing is happening. I end up writing a screenplay. Many people have told me to direct. I don’t have that patience. But maybe I will. I have a story that I want to direct myself. I watch a lot of cinema and read books and then suddenly I get inspired.

Do you think today’s web space has become overcrowded with crime and thrillers? Is there space for new ideas?

I watch crime and action all the time. But at the same time, I love watching good content. When OTT first came we thought it would be different. Maybe people like fast-paced stuff. When writing for an OTT series you put a cliffhanger in the end to go to another season. We need to have freeze points in every series for people to go to the next series. I feel, that if the story is good and gripping, even if it’s a simple one, content is the king.

Antormahal is currently streaming on Hoichoi

Photograph by Pritam Sarkar