Gyanendra Tripathi on playing Baankeylal in Choona

Actor Gyanendra Tripathi, who plays police officer Baankeylal in Netflix’s Choona, believes that writing makes two characters different. Tripathi, who had a successful stint as Niraj in Amazon MiniTV’s Half CA, tells us that a well-sketched character makes all the difference. We speak to him to learn about Baankeylal, and how he chooses scripts.

Tell us more about Baankeylal.

Apart from being a police officer, Baankeylal is a very loving, caring and sometimes possessive brother, a very loyal friend, and someone who is insecure and seeks validation all the time, be it at his workplace, home or relationship. How due to some circumstances his dignity and self-respect are being compromised, and how in his thirst for revenge he meets a set of people who execute the revenge saga, is what the story is all about.

What made you choose this character?

The fact that I was getting to play a primary character in a Netflix show was a big enough reason for me to say yes! The first call I received was from Mukesh Chhabra’s office and I already knew that this was an important project. But the final decision was made when director Pushpendra Nath Misra explained the character and its nuances. I realised that this was an opportunity that I must not let go of.

What’s your process of choosing a script?

I chose a script very organically. I try to think whether it has any impact on me as an audience. If I am hooked on the story, I say yes. I also like to assess how the character is making an impact on the whole story.

What are your takeaways from Choona?

My takeaways are the experiences that I gathered working with these amazing actors, especially Jimmy Shergill. I remember watching Mohabbatein and Maachis as a kid and there I was standing in front of him as a co-actor. Also, I had to shoot for this character for 40-45 days, which made me realise that primary characters come with a sense of responsibility. If you are playing a prominent character, you cannot have a lot of bad days. You have to be on the sets well-prepared, and in the best frame of mind.

Your upcoming works?

I have recently finished shooting for Reema Kagti’s Superman of Malegaon. I had a fun time shooting for the film. It’s a very interesting character that I got to play. At present, I am working on an independent film, which we will start shooting next month at Varanasi.