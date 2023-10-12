Here are some upcoming releases worth watching 

Horror: Goosebumps

Inspired on RL Stine’s bestselling book series by the same name, this upcoming 10-part series follows a group of five high schoolers, who embark on a journey to investigate the death of a teen named Harold Biddle. On the way, they discover dark secrets from their parent’s past. October 13. On Disney+ Hostar.

Legal drama: The Burial

Based on true events, funeral homeowner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Tommy Lee Jones) hires attorney Willie E Gary (Jamie Foxx) to save his family business after a deal goes sour. The pair expose corporate corruption and racial injustice in this triumphant story. October 13. On Amazon Prime Video.

Sports: England v/s Italy

England and Italy face each other yet again and this time it’s round two between the two sides. England defeated Italy 1-2 the last time they met in March and both sit comfortably at the top of Group C. They look all set to qualify for the UEFA Euro next year. October 18, 12.15 am. On SonyLIV.

Thriller: Everybody Loves Diamonds

Taking inspiration from the 2003 Antwerp Diamond Heist, this eight-part series follows a team of small-time Italian thieves, who are led by Leonardo Notarbartolo (Kim Rossi Stuart). They manage to deceive security with a mastermind plan and steal millions of dollars’ worth of precious stones from the Antwerp Diamond Centre. October 13. On Amazon Prime Video.

Crime: Mansion 24

As Amrutha searches for her missing father in an old mansion, horrific incidents unfold. Time is running out for her and she must survive terrifying forces and secrets on the way. The series stars names like Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Satya Raj, Avika Gor, Bindu Madhavi and Archana Jois. October 17. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Drama: Lessons in Chemistry

Set in the early 1950s, the movie follows the life of Elixabeth Zott (Brie Larson), whose dream of becoming a scientist is put on hold . She is fired from her own lab after which she accepts a job as a host of a cooking show. She sets out to educate housewives on various scientific topics. October 13. On Apple TV+

Action: Kasargold

Starring Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Malavika Sreenath, Vinayakan and Shine Tom Chacko amongst others, the movie follows the plot where two gold smugglers lose their valuable cargo during a car crash. But if they want to get back the gold from the thief, they need to chase him into Kerala’s chaotic underworld. October 13. On Netflix.