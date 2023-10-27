Here are seven upcoming OTT releases to look forward to

Thriller: Cobweb

A young Peter is constantly terrified by a mysterious and constant noise from inside his bedroom wall, which his parents insist is his imagination. But as time passes and his fear intensifies, Peter starts to believe that his parents are hiding a dangerous and terrible secret from him. Starring Lizzy Caplan, Antony Starr, Cleopatra Coleman and Woody Norman amongst others. October 27. On Lionsgate Play.

Drama: All The Light We Cannot See

Based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel of the same name, this upcoming four-part series follows the lives of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl and Werner Pfennig, a German soldier who are forced to join and fight for the Nazi regime. The series stars Aria Mia Loberti, Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie. November 2. On Netflix.

Supernatural: FX’s American Horror Stories

The upcoming spin-off series of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning anthology series American Horror Story will feature a different horror story in each episode. The first four episodes will be released together as part of a Halloween special. October 28. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Comedy: Book Club: The Next Chapter

The highly-anticipated sequel of Book Club (2018), follows the life of the four best friends who take their book club to Italy, for a girls trip they never had. When things don’t go as they planned and multiple secrets are revealed, their vacations turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross country adventure. October 31. On Amazon Prime Video.

Horror: The Enfield Poltergeist

This upcoming four-episode mini series is a factual and dramatised reconstruction of the real-life paranormal case that took place in the late 1970s in Enfield, London. The story is based on a single parent, Peggy and her three children — Janet, Margaret and Billy — who come across multiple paranormal experiences inside their house. The series showcases excerpts from over 250 hours of audio evidence. October 27. On Apple TV+

Sports: Manchester United vs Manchester City

The first Manchester Derby of the season takes place at Old Trafford, this weekend. The two teams last faced each other in the final of the FA Cup in June this year, where City got the better of their neighbours 2-1 to lift the cup. Will it be a similar scenario this time around or will United triumph and take all three points? October 29, 9 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Crime drama: Pain Hustlers

After losing her job, a single mom, who is struggling to raise her daughter, takes a job in pharma sales out of desperation. She begins work at a failing pharmaceutical startup, but doesn’t foresee the dangerous racketeering scheme she has become part of. October 27. On Netflix.