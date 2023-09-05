Kareena- Vijay- Jaideep starrer Jaane Jaan trailer drops

The trailer of the much-awaited Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Jaane Jaan directed by Sujoy Ghosh has dropped today. The film scheduled to premiere on September 21 on Netflix has already garnered high hopes for being Khan’s web debut as well as a treat to her fans releasing on her birthday.

Talking about the trailer launch of the film, director and writer, Sujoy Ghosh says, “I am so excited that the audiences finally get to see a glimpse of Jaane Jaan, a film extremely close to my heart. Set in Kalimpong the film sees a love story, a criminal investigation, a budding attraction, mastermind plotting, and the will to do anything for love.”

At first glance, the trailer gives a sense of mystery and generates curiosity among the audience. To add to the storyline, the film has been cinematically shot in the hills of Kalimpong. Filled with power-packed performances, this gripping tale of suspense and deception is not to be missed.

Sharing her excitement on the trailer release Kareena Kapoor Khan says, “This is the first time audiences will see me in a thriller, playing something gritty like this. Jaane Jaan was a script that I had to say YES to the first time I heard of it. I have always told Sujoy the USP of this film is its cast and I had a superb time working with Jaideep and Vijay.”

Actor Vijay Varma shares a sneak peek of his role and states, “I am playing a witty, charming, and sharp police officer, refreshing break from the baddies I’ve played before. The film is directed by an auteur known for thrillers, my co-actors are Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat and we got to shoot this in Kalimpong. Who will say no to this? The trailer is the perfect bait to hook audiences and bring them into the world.”

Friends and industry colleagues have reacted to the trailer on social media with positive responses. While Saba Pataudi comments, “Fabbbbb!! This is going to b brilliant.” ; Masaba Gupta too left a , “Superb” . Bhumi Pednekar shares her excitement by commenting, “Faaab!!!!” and Karisma Kapoor left a trail of red hearts.