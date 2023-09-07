Ushasi and Ambarish on their new series Kumudini Bhavan 

When a series of murders grapple Kumudini Bhavan, a women’s hostel, Anu (Ushasi Ray) and Inspector Hochi Sarkar (Ambarish Bhattacharya) form a pair to solve the case. Seen on-screen for the first time, the duo chats with Indulge on their new web series Kumudini Bhavan.

What made you say yes to the series?

Ushasi: I always wanted to play the role of a detective and got to be a part of Arkadeep Mallika Nath’s directorial debut.

Ambarish: The story was very nice and my character was well designed. Arka is an old acquaintance. So, I will remain a part of his directorial debut. This series is also a blend of inter-generational actors which is interesting.

How was it working with inter-generational actors?

Ushasi: When I thought about how to handle a situation, I used to observe how the seniors handled it which was learning for me.

Ambarish: We forged relationships and exchanged ideas. We didn’t prepare for our roles with long workshops and I don’t believe in them either. I trust spontaneity happens during the work itself.

Do you read or watch crime thrillers?

Ushasi: I’m not much into violence still I don’t miss Tarantino movies. I have watched the entire Criminal Justice and recently Guns & Gulaabs.

Ambarish: I like watching global crime thrillers.

Television, theatre, films, OTT- which gives you an extra edge to explore your creative side?

Ushasi: Every medium has its own challenges and fun. In theatre, I get to see the reaction of the live audience. In serials, I play one character for a long time. In OTT or films, we get some time for preparation.

Ambarish: Every platform requires different acting skills. A professional actor should explore every medium so I have done Jatra as well. As an actor, if one can work in all the platforms then I believe it is possible to be versatile. It’s like music where different mediums need different scales of acting.

Actors today are looking for avenues in the Hindi film industry…any future plans?

Ushasi: Not that I am not interested but I’m happy with the work in hand. If it happens in the future, it will.

Ambarish: I have a series pending for release with Ayushmann Khurrana by the late Pradeep Sarkar. It might be expected later this year.

What are your festive look essentials?

Ushasi: Anything that is comfortable and makes me look good.

A role you would like to explore?

Ushasi: I have just ticked off playing a detective from my bucket list.

Ambarish: I got the opportunity to play so many roles in the last 18 years with so many directors that I don’t think I need to have a bucket list. I’m very happy with my journey.

Upcoming projects

Ambarish: Raktabeej, Pradhan, Jomaloy Jibonto Bhanu, Boomerang, and a movie with Srijit Mukherjee.

Kumudini Bhavan is streaming now on Hoichoi