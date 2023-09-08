Here is our list of upcoming OTT releases you should not miss out on

Adventure: I Should Have Stayed Home

An extraordinary voyage of selfdiscovery and survival, the Big Forker brothers, Sid and Shashank, head to Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh for an exhilarating adventure. As they tackle rugged terrains and face adversities, will their resilience and brotherly bond help them seek shelter in the Himalayan wilderness?

September 11. On Discovery+

Crime: Bambai Meri Jaan

With a cast that includes Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Avinash Tiwary and Amyra Dastur, the series is based on post-independence Mumbai, where the streets are filled with crime. An honest cop decides to clean up the streets of the city and put a check on the rise of crime. September 14. On Amazon Prime Video.

Sports: Ukraine v/s England

England to face Ukraine on Matchday 5 of the ongoing UEFA Euro Qualifiers at the Tarczynski Arena in Poland. In their last outing, England thrashed North Macedonia 7-0 while Ukraine pipped Malta 1-0. Currently at the top of Group C, England will be looking to extend their unbeaten run. September 9, 9.30 pm. On SonyLIV.

Horror: The Changeling

Based on the best-selling book by the same name by Victor LaValle, this upcoming series set in an alternate New York City revolves around a husband and father searching through a magical world for his

missing wife and abducted son. The cast includes Jonelle Gunderson, Emy Coligado and Elena Hurst. September 8. On Apple TV+

Family: Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Eager to become a hero, Sonic teams up with his new friend Tails, to fight and stop Dr Robotnik and Knuckles the Echidna from finding an all-powerful emerald. The movie features James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey and Idris Elba among others. September 8. On Netflix.

Drama: The Morning Show

Apart from series regulars like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup, the third installment of The Morning Show will also feature Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie. The upcoming series throws the UBA network into question and their loyalties are tested when a tech titan takes an interest in the network. September 13. On Apple TV+

Docuseries: Spy Ops

This series will showcase insider stories about the world of espionage, Cold War campaigns, spy craft and coups carried out by covert agents. It will show behind-the-scenes of some of the most dangerous missions of recent times, through one-on-one chats with the intelligence officers who pulled off these missions. September 8. On Netflix.