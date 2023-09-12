Lakshya Kocchar to play an intriguing character in Bambai Meri Jaan
A Shujaat Saudagar directorial, Bambai Meri Jaan gives a sneak into the post-independence Bombay and streets riddled with crime. It is an honest cop's journey as he tries to protect his family.
Amidst the bustling streets of Mumbai, where ambition and power weave their complex dance, there emerges a character with an intriguing presence. We are talking about Lakshya Kochhar's next Bambai Meri Jaan As viewers follow his journey through Mumbai's ever-changing landscape, they'll be drawn into the multifaceted world of ambition, loyalty, and moral ambiguity that defines the series.
Lakshya adds, "My character in Bambai Meri Jaan is based on a cascade of hidden truths, vividness and mysteries. I'm exhilarated to portray a character engulfed in shades of grey yet someone who loves colours. I'm really excited for the audience to see this one. I can't reveal much but I play the youngest sibling in the family of gangsters. Well, the viewers are in for a visual treat as my character adopts a unique arc in the second season. It's like playing two diverse characters in the same show. I am absolutely thrilled!"
On the work front, Lakshya currently has a busy year ahead with back to back shoot schedules of projects such as untitled for Amazon Mini TV, a film with Taapsee Pannu and the sequel for Bambai Meri Jaan.