Lakshya Kocchar to play an intriguing character in Bambai Meri Jaan

Amidst the bustling streets of Mumbai, where ambition and power weave their complex dance, there emerges a character with an intriguing presence. We are talking about Lakshya Kochhar's next Bambai Meri Jaan As viewers follow his journey through Mumbai's ever-changing landscape, they'll be drawn into the multifaceted world of ambition, loyalty, and moral ambiguity that defines the series.

Lakshya adds, "My character in Bambai Meri Jaan is based on a cascade of hidden truths, vividness and mysteries. I'm exhilarated to portray a character engulfed in shades of grey yet someone who loves colours. I'm really excited for the audience to see this one. I can't reveal much but I play the youngest sibling in the family of gangsters. Well, the viewers are in for a visual treat as my character adopts a unique arc in the second season. It's like playing two diverse characters in the same show. I am absolutely thrilled!"

On the work front, Lakshya currently has a busy year ahead with back to back shoot schedules of projects such as untitled for Amazon Mini TV, a film with Taapsee Pannu and the sequel for Bambai Meri Jaan.