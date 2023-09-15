Tanuj Virwani on life after Bajao

Debuting with Luv U Soniyo in 2013, it was only four years later that Tanuj Virwani got his share of fame as Vayu Raghavan in Inside Edge. Currently seen in Bajao, co-starring Raftaar, Sahil Khattar, Sahil Vaid, Adinath Kothare, and Mahira Sharma, Tanuj plays Ved — a young, aspirational, hopeful, just-out-of-college boy, from South Delhi. We speak to him to know more.

Tell us about Bajao.

Bajao is an interesting and exciting proposition for me because, for a long time, I’ve been wanting to do a different kind of web series. I’ve done a lot of intense, gritty, and dark, based on real-life events, sort of characters. So, Bajao in a way was my holiday project.

Which genre attracts you the most and why?

I wouldn't say it’s any genre in particular. It is more about what the story is, and what it wants to tell the audience. I love scripts, which can entertain as well as educate the audience. You have to be extremely brave as an actor, and you make certain creative choices or choose to do certain roles, and you come off with flying colours, something like a Vayu from Inside Edge, and other times you put in an equal amount of effort, if not more, but it doesn’t work out.

Is your mum (Rati Agnihotri) your biggest critic?

My mom is definitely my biggest critic, and I have absolutely no problem or complaints with that because she is literally like a film school to me. She has worked in television, movies, and theatre, and worked in many different languages. She knows everything about acting. Many times when she watches me, she will pause and look for subtle nuances. She’ll look out for little things that may not affect the general audience but really help me become better — she’s extremely critical but fair.

Any character (biography) or genre that you would like to explore?

I am a huge fan of biopics. If there’s one real-life personality that I could play, that would be Yuvraj Singh. I feel that the man has had such a crazy rollercoaster ride of a life.

Upcoming work?

I have got a dark thriller, Murshid with Kay Kay Menon, where I play the role of a cop and Menon’s son. I’ve also got a film called Johnny Jumper, starring Vijay Raaz, Brijendar Kalra, Zakir Hussain, and Zarina Wahab, and I am playing the titular role. A comic-thriller, it is set in Bhopal and I play a cable guy who is also a mole for the local police. Will round up 2023 with Yodha, a political, high-octane thriller which has Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna. I have just finished shooting for DAU- Domestic Anti-Terrorism Unit, starring Rahul Dave and Mustafa Bhowman. I also did a rom-com called Puppy Love, which has Tridha Choudhury, Nikki Tamboli and Divya Agarwal in it.

Bajao is streaming of Jio cinema.