Stylist Bhawna Sharma on the Made in Heaven 2 looks

There isn’t a single person who didn’t like the styling and looks that the faces in Made In Heaven 2 sorted. And Bhawna Sharma Josso, aka Beez, who has achieved an illustrious career spanning over 25 years in the Indian fashion industry, gets all the credit being the costume design creative head for the Amazon Prime’s much-acclaimed series. As 2023 unfolds, Bhawna’s calendar remains bustling with upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated Reema Kagti’s Superman of Malegaon, we find some time out for a detailed chat. Excerpts:

How did you choose subtle yet impactful jewellery that enhance the look without overpowering them?

Subtle is the key, you know. They are fictitious yet real-life characters. So, for I had to make them really relatable that enhances the look, exudes power, the right piece of jewellery worn with your outfit, the right shoe, the bag, not only does it add life to your outfit but it also ties together the whole look and make yourself look more stylish yet comfortable. And yes, it definitely enhances the personality. I love jewellery. And for Made In Heaven, I made sure that it doesn’t look overpowering.

Were there any specific design inspirations that influenced your jewellery choices while also enhancing the identities of the characters?

For me, it was very interesting to have worked with a number of jewellers like National Diamond Council, Khanna Jewellers, Jaipur Gems and others, designing natural diamond solitaires for Neelam, Sarah Jane Dias’ necklaces for the Christian bride. Everything was designed as per the characters’ personalities and requirements. Bulbul wears a gold chain throughout. Their tradition, cultural background, economic background, everything depended on the character that they were playing. So, they were really influenced by the people and their stories.

Bhawna Sharma

How does fashion subtly communicate themes and messages about sensitive social issues in Made in Heaven?

For more than sensitive social issues, I think fashion is a way of life. And for MIH, it kind of enabled the fashion quotient with the characters to bind the story and the characters, because it is a representation of who you are and what you are. I think more than hinting about social issues, it is about being rooted, being real.

Upcoming work in the pipeline.

A recently completed Reema Kagti’s feature film Superman of Malegaon and hopefully it will be out sometime next year. It’s a very different genre, and I am super excited for it.