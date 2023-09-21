Ritwick Chakraborty on his new web series Mr Kolketa

As the genius Ritwick ‘Mr. Kolketa’ Chakraborty embarks upon a historical quest across Kolkata with his nephew Potai and co-adventurer Jhelum Sen [Rajnandini Paul] in his latest web series Mr. Kolketa, directed by Surajit Chatterjee, Indulge caught up with the actor on his character, love for the city, journey and more.

What made you portray the role of Kalakallol Dutta aka Kolke?

A significant reason to take up the character was to do a project that my son could see. He is around 10 years old and needs to grow up to see most of the work that I normally do. Also, the character is interesting. He’s a man with his imperfections and a specialty in historical facts.

How was the experience of working with Potai, your on-screen nephew?

He too is almost the age of my son and we enjoyed a lot while shooting which I think reflected on-screen. Being motherless, Potai [Ayush Mukherjee] is almost being brought up by Mr Kolketa as his son, so the relationship between the two characters is very deep. Potai envisions that his uncle will become a legend one day and then he would not need to work in the office.

Do you like History and how did you prepare for the role?

I like History but not the way as Mr. Kolketa. Regarding the script, the entire credit goes to the director and researchers. The facts are historical but then they arise because of the storyline. It’s not a history written in books, it’s a history that survives through common people. I have let the script guide me.

What do you like the most about Kolkata?

I love the spirit of the city. It’s easier for people to reside economically and comfortably.

Can we expect Season 2?

There must be thoughts of another season while concluding this one on a high note. But I believe it’s in the hands of the viewers.

How nervous or excited are you about the series streaming?

I’m excited because people are watching and liking it. Nervousness usually stays before the shoot begins or during the initial days. After that, it’s concentrating on the work and waiting for the audience's reaction.

Has OTT given a new lease of life to actors?

Absolutely. OTT is a character-driven medium where a lot of thought goes behind creating layered characters, which is very enticing for actors. It also creates more work.

One lesson your journey has taught you?

I should not be repetitive. Every time I watch my work and see myself repeating the same thing, it alerts me to be conscious of the future.

Any role you are keen on playing?

I have stopped thinking like this. I want a character to come to me, someone who I don’t know much about. That excites me.

Your upcoming projects

I will do some movies and a web series.

